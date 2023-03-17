Kate Gowan Whittemore Scholarship fundraiser set for March 18

The Kate Gowan Whittemore Scholarship Fundraiser has been planned for March 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., and will be held at the American Legion located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907, Candor, is hosting this fundraiser.

Kate passed away from Metastatic Breast Cancer in July 2021 at the age of 39. The scholarship created in her memory is for any High School Senior in Tioga County looking to further their education in agriculture or construction trades.

The first award of the scholarship was in 2022 to a Tioga Central graduate continuing her education in heavy equipment operations.

Kate wasn’t raised on a farm, but had farming deep in her blood on both sides of her family. Together, she and her husband Ben started and created Dead End Farms, an organic dairy farm, in 2006 in Candor, N.Y. There, they raised not only cows, but three children and so many memories.

Kate took to farming like she had found her true home. She did all the chores, milking, farm paperwork, and could be found driving tractors to help with field work right up to a few months before her death. She was also very involved in Tioga County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4H, and served many other agriculture committees and groups.

In addition to farming, Kate also was fully immersed in construction trades. Kate was literally raised at Home Central Stores, a business her grandfather created and that her father also owned. Kate began “legally” working there as soon as she was old enough; and following her graduation from college, she began working full time.

At the time of her death, she was president and CEO of Don Gowan, Inc., doing business as Home Central in Owego, Candor and Vestal. Kate was also involved in many professional groups connected with the building supply industry.

She also believed in giving anyone a helping hand, especially a young person with a passion. She could be found mentoring and helping not only her own children, but any 4H child who wanted to learn more or any Home Central employee who wanted to better themselves and their knowledge.

If you are able, organizers are requesting monetary donations to further build the scholarship so that it can go on for many years to come. Checks should be made to ALA Unit 907, with scholarship in the memo. Monetary donations can be mailed to Candor American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 112, Candor, N.Y. 13743 or brought to the legion hall in Candor during the fundraiser on March 18. Donations are tax deductible and not for profit information can be provided.

Donations of new items suitable for auction or raffle are welcomed as well. Arrangements can be made to pick up these items prior to the March 18 event.

For more information, contact Angela Collins, American Legion Auxiliary president and fundraising chair, by calling (607) 795-6593.