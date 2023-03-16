Volunteers needed for clean up at Evergreen Cemetery

The Evergreen Cemetery Committee and the Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery have been working throughout the winter on a plan for the upcoming warmer months, and the 2023 Work Crew Days up in Owego’s beautiful Evergreen Cemetery. According to the committee, a lot of work goes on, and continues to go on behind the scenes.

The planning, according to committee members, is sometimes the hardest part as they must decide what projects take priority over others. In most cases, it all comes down to “funds available” after the village leaders finalize their budget for the year.

Evergreen Cemetery lies within the village borders and gets as much attention as possible by the Department of Public Works, but they are also responsible for covering the needs of the rest of the village. So it’s up to the Cemetery Committee and the Friends of Evergreen to pitch in and assist in any way they can.

The committee members and the few other regular volunteers all have big hearts, ensuring that Evergreen Cemetery is restored to its former glory; but what they lack the most is more volunteers. Last season they accomplished a lot, but are striving to do more this year with the help of volunteers. They are asking you, your family, your friends, and our community organizations to lend a hand.

The following are the Saturday work crew dates for this upcoming season; April 22, May 13, June 10, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14 and Nov. 4, weather permitting. Work begins at 9 a.m. and is usually finished up by noon.

To learn more, you can find the Evergreen Cemetery Committee on Facebook.