Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 3, 2023, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from E & M Associates LLC to Michela Dicicco for $145,000.

On March 3, 2023, property located at 325 Tappan Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from David Mullen and Barbara Heinle As Trustees / Virginia Mullen By Trustee to Sean Morrissey for $119,900.

On March 3, 2023, property located at 4 Winey Wood, Village of Owego, from Thomas Popielarski to Theodhori Nezha and Ardjana Pepa for $270,000.

On March 6, 2023, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Christian and Michelle Dailey to John Hauser for $145,000.

On March 7, 2023, property located at 658 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from William Nolis Jr. to Sean McKelvey for $135,000.

On March 7, 2023, property located at 4 Griffen Dr., Town of Owego, from Jeff Kies Inc. to Muhammad Alfaroque for $239,900.

On March 7, 2023, property located 24 Roots Lane, Tioga, from Barry and Donna Barkley to Thomas Robinson and Candice Vanschaick for $200,000.

On March 7, 2023, property located at 43 Willseyville Rd., Town of Candor, from James and Michelle Vineyard to James Nicely for $107,000.

On March 8, 2023, property located at 696 Walker Hill Rd., Village of Waverly, from Tomiko Sakazume By Agent / Betty Keene As Agent and POA to Myron Rosh Jr. for $50,000.