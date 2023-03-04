Tioga County Department of Social Services awards Anita Teed Supervisor of the Year for 2022

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that Anita Teed was awarded and recognized as the department’s Supervisor of the Year for 2022. A certificate was recently presented to Teed as she was recognized for her accomplishment and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services during 2022.

As the Coordinator of Child Support Enforcement, Teed, according to DSS, is responsible for the administration of the Child and Medical Support establishment and enforcement, an area that works to improve the lives of children and families in Tioga County.

In a press release from TCDSS, they wrote, “Anita is an excellent role model to her staff. She keeps updated with all aspects of Child Support and shares new information with her staff in a timely manner to assure accuracy and compliance with directives.

“Within their small office, Anita fosters both independence and cooperation, including cross-training to aid in their team approach to ensure that customers are provided with services in an efficient manner. She always supports her staff to be the best they can be, assigns responsibilities fairly, and makes adjustments as needed.”

In addition to her role at Support Collection, Teed is on the Institute for Advancement committee, thus participating in the development of the future leaders of Tioga County.

The release continued, “Anita represents the DSS Core Values of responsibility, integrity, equality, respect, compassion, and excellence. She is a great asset to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.”