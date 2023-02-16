Candor Historical Society Talk; Mapping Tioga County

The Candor Historical Society is holding their first Talk presentation of 2023 on Feb. 22 at the Candor Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Tom McEnteer will focus on the area where we live, Tioga County, N.Y., an active location within the State entitled Mapping Tioga County.

Over the last five centuries, this land has been claimed by at least six different nations, and even since becoming part of the United States our county has been claimed by up to four states and several different counties and towns. Even little Candor was once two separate settlements. Tom McEnteer will review the whole series of changes and developments, complete with a large group of maps.

Tom has been a local historian for about the last 50 years or so and has produced five local history books. Over the years he has given many programs covering almost every aspect of Tioga County history, ranging from the local role in the American Revolution to our pivotal role in the American toy industry.

Tom has been a member of a number of historical groups over the years, and is currently the longest serving member of the Board of Trustees of the Tioga County Historical Society.

This talk is free and open to the public. For more information about the Candor Historical Society and other programs, email to candorhistoricalsociety@Weebly.com.