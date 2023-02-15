Readers’ Column for the week of February 12, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I was wondering about the same thing, why they are putting garbage and recycling in the same garbage truck. I called and I received the same answer that this person received. If anyone knows of any other garbage or recycling company that picks up separately, please leave a number and the name of it in this column.

~

The job of our governor and the other politicians should be to serve the people, not to serve their own agenda.

~

Last weekend we had a wonderful evening in Owego. First going to Metro’s for dinner, a wonderful hometown restaurant and such a friendly place to be. Then attended the movie at the Tioga Theatre. I know how hard it is for him to keep it open, I hope the community is supporting it. It’s wonderful to have a movie theatre in a small town! They are vanishing. So please support both of those businesses and I hope some of that $10 million is going to go to some of the businesses that have struggled to stay open, like the theater.

~

I was just reading the Pennysaver and I totally agree with whoever called in about the illegal aliens here in New York. Our veterans are getting the shaft. Our veterans deserve more than they are getting. They deserve food, shelter, and homes; they deserve our appreciation for all the sacrifices they gave us. This is for the veterans, the policemen, the firemen, the EMT’s, all of you folks. You are all heroes and need to be treated as such. We need new leadership and we need help.

~

To the individual looking for someone to repair a pendulum clock, I have had very good results with an individual named Juan. His number is (607) 533-7240.

~

I want to thank Pastor Jarod Geistdorder of the Owego Church of the Nazarene for the article that he posted in The Owego Pennysaver. There is a lot of what we all need to hear in that sermon. I found a lot of what was said that applied to myself. You make a difference in other people’s lives.

~

In reply to what was put in this column pertaining to attendance at the Village of Newark Valley board meeting; I give credit to the people that did attend, and helped in reducing our taxes from 7.9% to 5.49% (a small victory). One trustee suggested it should have been 10.4%. So imagine if the meeting took place without any attendance from the public? Change will only happen if we make it happen. We need to make the Mayor and Trustees aware that we are paying attention to what’s going on. What’s needed from our elected leadership is to be clear on expectations and accountability.

~

There was a large power line grid overvoltage surge in the Newark Valley / Maine area the morning of Nov. 13, at approximately 4 a.m. If you experienced any damage due to the overvoltage surge (circuit breakers, electronics, thermostats, backup generators, etc.), you can file a damage claim at the NYSEG website. You will need dated receipts for your damaged / replaced devices.

~

I read last week where someone is unhappy with repetitively hearing about the Village of Newark Valley using poor judgment and spending $167,000 on windows. Maybe the Trustees and Mayor are feeling the heat (finally). Bad judgment has been a pattern for the Village government. Remember the 20+ increase in taxes four years ago? They used the money to trade one eye sore for another (ladder factory tear down). And there’s more to come in the bad judgment department. I attended a budget meeting where the deputy mayor expressed disappointment that the current tax rate wouldn’t be higher at the 7.9% initially proposed. He also was open about wanting to get rid of the summer fun and education program for Village kids. The trustees and mayor are all in the “haves” department. But the people they represent are in the “have not” department. Hopefully more Village residents start to see this.

~

Governor Hochul is working backwards on the proposed 2023 budget and exceeds expenditures above the Budget Commission. As shared last week in shorting 62 counties of funding via the ‘Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program’, it is now known that rather than reforming the state’s Medicaid program, the Governor has increased outlays, which exceed $100 billion and second only to California, which has twice the population. Hochul refers to the budget lines for 2023 Medicaid as a ‘moderate budget’. One line is for $12 billion for in-home ‘personal care’ and is more than the combined total of 49 other states. As pointed out previously, the tab for Hochul’s plan would be higher still if she weren’t looking to pass off a larger share of Medicaid’s costs to county local governments, which is the $300 million she intends to deny 62 counties so she can cover her planned expenditures at the state level. Again, this is not right and totally unfair to local taxpayers.

~

I’ve been watching the Tough as Nails program and this is to Jake; when they had to chop up the ice to equal three times their weight, was that fair? George is a little guy; I don’t think it was fair for the weight thing, for any of them. That was a dumb thing they did. Otherwise I’ve been enjoying the program.

National Political Viewpoints

So George Soros, the puppeteer of Joe Biden and the democrat party, is giving over $40 million to get judges and D.A. ‘s in office that don’t like to prosecute crimes; their entire plot to overturn America, as we know it. That’s your party. You must be proud.

~

The house republicans are pushing the toxic extremist agenda already rejected by voters for political posturing and are wasting congress’s time and taxpayers money.

~

I’m in shock. So Hunter admitted the laptop was his. Oh my God! It wasn’t fake Russian information like the FBI said and the fake news? Oh boy, what a surprise. What a joke!

~

Well, the Republican Party is at it again. How stupid can they get? First, they go after Hunter Biden and his laptop, and then they are going after Congressman Omar. So, let me get this straight, it looks like payback to me; revenge, tit for tat. I guess the republicans want to get even. God, why not just govern this country instead of playing little childish games. I will never vote republican again. I used to, I see no point in it. They just don’t get it.

~

I’ll tell you guys, and I’m not doing republican or democrat, I’m doing logic. It so happens we got in so much trouble with Biden in office with China bringing the virus over on that boat in Seattle, Washington, and I swore that from day one. I think Biden put out a personal invitation for China to bring this thing that we got in the sky to check us out. Stop and think about it. I never said I was smart, but that is common sense. So, do what you’ve got to do.

~

Beggars can’t be choosers. These illegal immigrants have the wrong impression of the United States. We have homeless soup kitchens, long lines for food distribution and they want hotels for rooms, and throw 50% of their food away because they don’t like it. There is certainly something wrong in a country like ours that has enough of our own struggles that we cater to people like we owe them something.

~

If Donald Trump won the election there would be no war in Ukraine and we’d have over $50 billion more to spend on our country to not give out to the world. What a shame.

~

So China has a spy balloon flying over the United States violating our air space. What are you going to do about it Joe? Did you blow it out of the sky? That’s what everyone else has done in the past and that’s what everybody else would do.

~

In 2011 Patrick Buchanan, an adviser to three U.S. presidents, wrote Suicide of a Superpower – Will America Survive to 2025. He warned that America is tearing itself apart, writing, “America has taken on the aspect of a decadent society in a declining nation. What once united us is dissolving and this is true of western civilization.” This is the world we are living in today and bible prophecies have been warning about the same dangers for several thousand years.

~

Rally for Newsmax. Protect our 1st Amendment rights and don’t let the democrats control the news by shutting down conservative news and supporting 22 fake news channels.

~

I just read in this week’s Pennysaver where someone said whenever the government gets in trouble they want to cut social security. First of all, it’s not the government that wants to cut social security benefits; it’s just the Republican Party. It’s the first thing they go after because they know it’s old people. They have a thing for old people and they want to cut your social security so they can give more tax breaks to the rich. It’s been that way for years and you people keep voting them in.

~

If the United States flew a weather balloon, as China said, over them, they would have immediately shot it down no matter who was below. I’m sure Russia would too. So I think our president, Joe Biden, made the right decision, myself.

~

The United States unemployment rate is the lowest in 53 years at 3.4%. President Joe Biden’s economic plan is working exceptionally well. He’s added more jobs than any president in any two-year period. He added 7.1 million jobs in 2021 and 4.6 million jobs in 2022. This is an economic job growth record!

~

Growing migrant surge, gas prices at an all time high, inflation reaching a 40 year high, continuing supply chain issues, Russia invasion of Ukraine with no end in sight, and the mishandling of classified documents. Biden’s approval is at 36.8%, the lowest of any previous president including President Trump. Oh, and let’s not forget the China spy balloon. I anxiously await 2024 elections when we turn this country around and point it in the right direction.

~

It says 36% of democrats, only, strongly want Biden to run again. I want to know who these people are. I don’t care if you hate Trump, but do 36% of the people really think that Biden is doing a good job? Seriously, do you live in this country?

~

Sarah Sanders for president! What a wonderful speech she gave after Biden’s lies at the State of the Union. I wish she were running for president. She would get my vote in a heartbeat.

~

Did anybody waste their time watching the Biden comedy show last night? I think he titled it the State of the Union.

~

“Public Safety depends on Public trust.” The speech was to give confidence to the American people, focusing on strengthening the ‘forgotten’ middle class and many more programs. Biden was direct, thoughtful, sincere, articulate and passionate. Amongst others invited were the anguished parents of Tyre Nichols. Biden kept repeating, “We’ve got to finish the job.” He played and parried with the MAGA Republicans with an expert’s finesse and skill. Fox News couldn’t accuse him of being “Sleepy Joe” that evening. It was a jovial Biden. He was enjoying himself and was quick on his feet. He got his opponents to stand up and actually agree with him on volatile issues such as Medicare and Social Security, although the hecklers obviously embarrassed themselves with their childish disrespectful behavior.

~

The man (you know who) was and is a CRIMINAL. Stormy Daniels was a whistleblower of one of his many, many crimes. YOU get over it.

~

At the recent Davos World forum, Al Gore told the world that for the past 20 years the world’s daily carbon emissions are equal to the denotation of 600,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs per day. If this were so, then the earth’s surface temperature would be a billion times hotter than the core of the Sun. Do the math. None of the new masters of the universe in attendance challenged Al Gore on this blatant lie.

~

Two weeks ago Joe Biden banned mining in the Duluth Complex of Northern Minnesota. In that formation is 95% of our nation’s nickel reserves, 34% copper, 88% cobalt, and 48% PGE (platinum group elements). All these are essential “Green” metals. The alternate sources are a) nickel – Norilsk, Russia, the most polluted place on earth, b) cobalt – Congo, mined by child slave labor. The big lie is that mining there is environmentally damaging. These reserves are immediately adjacent to America’s largest iron ore deposits, which have been mined since 1884. See the hypocrisy in the BIG LIE saving the planet.

~

I’m proud to be a deplorable MAGA. I don’t know how you democrats can support a liar like Joe Biden.

~

Why doesn’t anybody ever fact check Joe Biden? The BS that came out of his mouth last night at the State of the Union was unbelievable. He just thinks if he says it, people will believe it. Well, he’s a liar!

~

During the great State of the Union Address, Kevin McCarthy and most republicans must have had glue on the seat of their pants; no rising or clapping for the job creation, rural internet expansion, lower drug costs, lower deficits, and inflation improved and improving infrastructure, lower taxes for the poor and middle classes, no cutting of social security and Medicare benefits, increased economic growth, fighting crime and trying to lower gun violence. We now have a stronger State of the Nation protecting the right to vote, saving democracy and helping working people get pay and benefit increases. I would have thought republicans would be in favor of these improvements over the last administration’s catering to the wealthy and big corporations, which 55 of the largest didn’t pay any taxes at all. It’s clear President Biden and the democrats, with some limited republican help, are the ones actually making America great again!

~

Why is it taking so long? Impeach the idiot now!