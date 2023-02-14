 A tale of two hearts

With the occasion of Valentine’s Day this week, it brings to mind two Tioga County natives who are remembered for their love of family and community, and giving back to others.

Christopher (Chris) Kuhlman and his mother, Gladys Kuhlman, both passed away in January, and just a little over a week apart. Chris was the youngest of Gladys’ five sons.

Chris passed away from cancer on Jan. 22; he was 62. Gladys passed away on Jan. 13 at age 97.

Both Chris and Gladys spent many years working in two of Owego’s best-known businesses, Tioga Gardens and its former floral shop.

The Kuhlman’s family-owned garden center and landscaping business carries on today as a mainstay in the community, and which first opened in the late 1960’s. It was Gladys and her husband, Otto, who operated the former Nichols Florist that evolved into Tioga Gardens, and home to its iconic tropical dome conservatory.

According to her obituary, Gladys was known for her lovely, gentle spirit with family and friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gladys also enjoyed the bustle of the family business and family life.

Chris is remembered as a positive soul who enjoyed spreading happiness, and as the previous owner and operator of Tioga Gardens Florist, often exclaimed, “Flowers make people happy.”

Chris, a 1978 graduate of Owego Free Academy, received a degree in floriculture from SUNY Cobleskill and then further studied and perfected his profession in Germany, where he honed his artistic skills and talent.

He operated the floral shop for more than three decades until his retirement in 2016. From there Chris stepped into the real estate business and remained active in the community, serving on museum and cultural center boards of directors.

According to his obituary, “Chris loved sharing flowers with friends and acquaintances and would often take a bouquet of roses into a restaurant just to hand them out to female patrons because he loved sharing flowers. His yard at home was his source of pride as he planted and cared for flowers during the summer months.”

Christopher’s husband, Steve Novak, remarked, “He was truly the most joyful person I have ever met. Handing out flowers to strangers and making people smile gave him great joy.”

Another example of extending joy was time spent at Seneca Lake during the summer, and where Chris searched hours for lake glass that he made into jewelry. First planned as pieces for retirement income, Steve shared that, instead, and “in typical Chris fashion,” he ended up giving the hand-made treasures to friends.

In 2020, The Owego Pennysaver covered Gladys Kuhlman’s 95th birthday. Occurring during the initial months of the pandemic, a traditional party couldn’t take place so the family came together and honored her with a car-parade. Celebrating with her were several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and, at the time, Gladys said that she was especially pleased that all of her five sons were able to be a part of the special day.

An interesting tidbit about Gladys that Chris shared in 2020, “My mother was born on the ‘Day of the Ice Cream Social’ in Waits (Owego),” which, he said, was a popular community gathering back-in-the-day, and Chris recalled that Gladys often made her favorite treat during his growing-up-days, homemade ice cream.

Many people have reached out to ask what they can do, and Steve remarked, “In memory of Chris, we ask that you call or visit your local florist and send, or better yet, personally deliver flowers to someone.”

Or, Steve shared, you can just reach out and extend a kind deed to someone you love, or to someone else in the community. Steve said that Chris had a gift for making people feel loved.

Another idea Steve shared, “If you are able, please consider donating blood.”

Chris received hundreds of units of platelets and dozens of pints of blood during his stay at the hospital, and at one point shared with friends and family that he was concerned about a blood shortage at the hospital.

Blood drives are scheduled regularly in our area. Visit redcross.org, for information and a schedule of upcoming blood drives.

To view the entire obituary for Christopher, visit www.morning-times.com/obituaries/article_8e61ae4b-7a35-5de0-897d-3277822eae03.html; to view the obituary for Gladys, visit www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/gladys-kuhlman-obituary?id=38673115.