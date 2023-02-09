Casey Yelverton named DSS Employee of the Quarter

Casey Yelverton was recently named the Employee of the 4th Quarter for the Department of Social Services for 2022. According to DSS, this award is given in recognition of Casey Yelverton’s outstanding work and contributions to the Department of Social Services.

Casey started working at Tioga County DSS in December of 2020 as a Child Protective Caseworker and was promoted to Senior Caseworker in December of 2022. According to DSS, Casey maintains a good attitude despite staffing challenges and caseloads.

“We can always count on her to do a good job and ensure child safety,” DSS wrote in a press release, adding, “Casey is organized and is always on top of case deadlines. Casey is also an asset when it comes to training our new workers. We have had several workers start in services and she always volunteers to train them and bring them along on home visits. She is a pleasure to work with and maintains professionalism in her day-to-day caseload, as well as with her co-workers. This award is well deserved.”