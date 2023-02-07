Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification Program to begin February 15

The annual Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Training and Certification program will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at CCE Tioga’s Hilltop Community Farm at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, N.Y. at 7 p.m. The cost of the program is $35 for 4-H members, and $45 for non 4-H members. Online registration is available at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/TractorSafety2023_249.

Participants must be at least 12 years old to enroll in the program, and at least 14 years old to operate equipment and receive certification at the end of the program. Parents or guardians must attend the first meeting with the youth participants, and are also encouraged to attend the remaining classes. Participants who are unable to register ahead of time can register at the first meeting (as long as they have a parent present), but should plan to arrive early to complete the required forms before the class starts. Students must complete all classes before receiving their certificate.

The training program is designed for youth who wish to work as a hired employee for someone other than a parent or legal guardian and operate a farm tractor that is 20hp or greater. Youth ages 14 and older that successfully complete the program will obtain the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture (HOOA) certification. The program will provide participants with the required 24 hours of instruction, and will include group discussions, demonstrations, field trips, hands-on activities, independent study, and field assignments.

During the educational phase of the program, youth will receive instruction in the safe operation of agricultural tractors and related machinery. To receive certification upon completion of the educational phase of the program, youth will pass a written examination, a tractor and machinery skills demonstration, and a tractor and machinery-driving course. Participants must receive a minimum passing score of 70% in each test area to be issued a certificate of completion.

The Tioga County 4-H Tractor and Machinery Operations Certification Program’s top six participants will be eligible to participate in the New York State 4-H Tractor Operator’s Contest at the annual Empire Farm Days event in July 2023.

After the first class on Feb. 15 at Hilltop Community Farm, classes will be held at various farms and equipment dealers throughout Tioga County in order to provide hands-on learning experiences to include Hilltop Community Farm, Power and Paddle, Lindsey Equipment, Goodrich Implement, Coleman’s Sales and Services, Joe Signs Equipment, Frisbie’s Farm Equipment, Iron Kettle Farm, and other locations that are yet to be decided.

To find out more about the Tioga County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H Office, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tioga County at (607) 223-2753 or visit http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu.

Questions can be emailed to Bobbie at bak228@cornell.edu.