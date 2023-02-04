Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers Elder Law Clinic  

February 4, 2023

Would you like free guidance from a local attorney about your legal needs?  Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the New York State Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Appointments will be offered onsite.  

Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 by 4 p.m. on Feb. 30. Appointments are limited, so call today! 

