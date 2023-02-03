Hoyt joins growing TSB Commercial Lending Team

Tioga State Bank is pleased to announce that Joseph Hoyt has joined its commercial lending team.

Hoyt comes to Tioga State Bank with over eight years of experience in banking and lending. His background includes working with school districts, not-for-profits, healthcare organizations, and small businesses.

In a press release, Tioga State Bank wrote, “His experience in lending, coupled with knowledge of the local market, makes Hoyt well suited to help local community businesses grow.”

They added, “In his role as a Small Business Lender, Hoyt will work with each individual business to help them find financial solutions tailored to the specific needs of the business to help that business succeed.”

Hoyt is available at the Tioga State Bank Owego Fifth Avenue Office to help business customers find banking solutions. He can be reached at (607) 972-7331 or by email to jhoyt@tiogabank.com.

For more information about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogabank.com.