Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces youth grant awards

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced the 2022 Floyd Hooker youth grants for Tioga, County, N.Y. The awards total $20,550 to five non-profit organizations serving Tioga County.

“These grants provide valuable resources to the young people of Tioga County and the challenges they are facing today,” said Dick Orth, CFTT Board of Directors member, adding, “The wishes of former Tioga County, New York resident Floyd Hooker continue to make an immediate impact and will support youth programs in the county forever.”

The following grants were awarded.

Tioga County Boys & Girls Club -To build a safe, dedicated space for teens that conforms to New York State mandated regulations. Grant Amount: $8,000.

Tioga Arts Council – To support Art a la Carte, a free arts-enrichment activity delivery service to Tioga County, New York summer meal sites in 2023. Grant Amount: $3,650.

Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga – To purchase supplies for programming that engages students afterschool and through career field trips serving students in the Newark Valley, Spencer-Van Etten, and Candor High Schools. Grant Amount: $3,000.

Tioga County Rural Ministry – To enable teens from low-income households to purchase new back to school clothing and shoes to feel confident and proud of their appearance as they return to school. Grant Amount: $3,000.

Corning-Elmira Musical Arts – To partner with the Tioga County Libraries to present, free to the public, narrated storybook concerts for children and families in their neighborhood libraries, promoting both music and literacy. Grant Amount: $2,900.

Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, and Tioga County in New York.

For more information on its work in the community, contact Charity Field at (570) 888-4759. You can also visit www.twintierscf.org for more information.