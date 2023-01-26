Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Jarred Tucker, age 21 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, at 6:35 p.m., for Criminal Contempt 2nd.

This charge resulted from an investigation regarding a disturbance. Tucker was arraigned before Justice Hogan of CAP Court and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $2,500 bail or $10,000 bond. Tucker was scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court in front of Justice Hogan on Jan. 17, 2023.

James D. Reeve, age 66 of Pennsylvania, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, at 9:52 a.m., for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Blood Alcohol Content .08% or Greater, and Moving from Lane Unsafely.

These charges resulted from a vehicle stop. Reeve was issued appearance tickets to appear before Justice Bogart on Feb. 15, 2023.

Brian David M. Strong, age 40 of Horseheads, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, at 4:50 p.m., for an active arrest warrant.

This charge resulted from a Family Court warrant being issued for his arrest. Strong was arraigned before Justice Townsend of CAP Court and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $1,000 bail. Strong is scheduled to appear in Tioga County Family Court in front of Justice Schumacher on Jan. 17, 2023.

David P. Lopez, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, at 10:04 p.m., for one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree and one count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, both Class A Misdemeanors of the NYS Penal Law.

These charges resulted from an investigation of a domestic incident. Lopez was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Owego Court in front of Justice Hogan on Feb. 14, 2023.

Jeremiah D. Hackney, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., for Criminal Mischief 4th.

This charge resulted from a disturbance on Spencer Road in the Town of Candor. Hackney was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Candor Court in front of Justice Townsend on Feb. 6, 2023.

Melissa R Humphrey, age 55 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, at 4:15 p.m., for Harassment in the Second Degree.

This charge resulted from an investigation of a physical disturbance. Humphrey was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court in front of Justice Myers on Feb. 21, 2023.