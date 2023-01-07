Photos: VVA Chapter 480 delivers cheer to Vietnam Vets residing at the Oxford Home

VVA Chapter 480 recently delivered Christmas presents to the Vietnam Veterans residing at the Oxford Veterans Home. Delivering the presents, from left, kneeling, are Lee Spinner (president) and Bill Chandler (treasurer); in the back row, from left, are Lisa and Shane Spinner, Billie Spinner, Eva Crellar, Butch Crellar (vice president), and Art Mead. Provided photo.
January 7, 2023
Pictured are presents by the tree at the Oxford Veterans Home. Members of VVA Chapter 480 recently delivered Christmas presents to the Vietnam Veterans residing there. Provided photo.
