Athens Senior Citizen News

On Dec. 14, 2022 the Athens Senior Citizens enjoyed their Christmas luncheon at the Airport Community Center Hall. They had 26 members present and three guests – Glenda Paul from Athens, and Alice and Jim Vanderhoof from Waverly. Their President, Ted Benjamin, said grace and they all said the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

They enjoyed a Ham Dinner catered by Ted Clarks complete with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, squash, and rolls. They had a lot of desserts that included strawberry, vanilla pudding and cake creations, fudge, cookies, and pies.

A short meeting began at 12:45 p.m. December birthdays include Yvonne Cornell (1), Anita (8) and Bob (30) Whipple, Madeline King (14), Judy Biery (16), and Ellen Seele (30). Mary and Gary Shangraw celebrated their wedding anniversary on Dec. 20. December raffle winners were Bill Wall, Sylvia Fuller, and Jim Vanderhoof.

The club made a memorial donation to the Sayre Public Library in memory of Audrey Teeter. They will start collecting 2023 dues at the January meeting. Ginny said the Valley Chorus Concert at the Towanda Theatre and Waverly High School was well attended, plus the Chorus group sang at Tinsel for Lights at the Loom building in Waverly. Watch for spring concert sign up dates coming in January in your local papers.

The musical entertainment was Alice and Jim Vanderhoof on keyboard. They did a sing a long of favorites that included Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer, Silver Bells, White Christmas and Silent Night, along with In the Bleak Mid-Winter, No Longer a Baby, and Welcome to Our World.

Jim told guests his story of joining the Army Band while stationed in Hawaii. He played clarinet and piano. While attending Houghton College in New York he met Alice. They have two children, Nate of Columbus, Ohio and Sarah, her husband, and two grandchildren from Washington, DC.

Together they were missionaries in Kenya, East Africa for 33 years. They were in Bible College and joined the mission group, The World Gospel Mission, and did Leadership positions.

Around 2017 they settled back on the Vanderhoof homestead in Waverly, N.Y. Today they are active in the North Waverly Chapel, located at 40 State Rte. 34 in Waverly.

The January luncheon will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at noon at the Airport Senior Community Hall. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass.

The group closed the meeting at 1:30 p.m. with singing God Bless America. A special thank you to Donna and Burt Cole for opening up the hall and making the coffee before each meeting, and to Tina Gaberial for sitting at the door and greeting members. They always welcome new members.