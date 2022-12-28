Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 13, 2022, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Troy Rouille to RFD Enterprises LLC for $240,000.

On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 1412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Steven and Caroline Nelson to Jason and Samantha Spear for $70,000.

On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 6793 State Route 434, Town of Owego, from MPL Associates to Simreh LLC for $270,000.

On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 5 Spruce St., Village of Owego, from Robert Graves to Adam and Sadie Hall for $18,750.

On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 18 Cooper Dr., Town of Owego, from George Wade Jr. to James Mahlum and Jennifer Hart for $215,000.

On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 176 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Jason Fariello to Brian O’Conner for $157,000.

On Dec. 15, 2022, property located at 685 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Stanley Winnick III to Daniel Thomas for $30,000.

On Dec. 15, 2022, property located at 102 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Alexander West to William Stouffer for $165,000.

On Dec. 15, 2022, property located at 212 Front St., Village of Owego, from Adam and Lee-Ann Schumacher to Rhonda and Ronald Pasto Jr. for $100,000.

On Dec. 16, 2022, property located at 344 State Route 96, Tioga, from Diane Stalma-Eddy to Kathleen Ellison for $284,500.

On Dec. 19, 2022, property located at 247 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Eileen Miller to Kaitlin Perez for $150,000.

On Dec. 19, 2022, property located at Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Estate of Edward Michaels to Roger Hanson and Story Waters for $420,000.

On Dec. 20, 2022, property located at 417 Main St., Town of Owego, from Jeannie Beaver to Kirk and Emily Johnson for $60,000.

On Dec. 20, 2022, property located at 2 Old Owego Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald Haynes to Lorinda Hynes for $140,000.