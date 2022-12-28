Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 67 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Darrick L. Cody, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Probation Office following an investigation of a Disturbance on North Avenue. Cody was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Erik L. Gillette, age 42 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Gillette was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn K. Saxon, age 61 of Athens, Pa., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Unregistered Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Saxon was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brittany R. Brown, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court. Brown was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Dominic B. Simonds, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Franklin Street. Simonds was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.