A Whoville experience, with a twist; ‘Lights on the River’ attracts thousands for annual event

“Lights On The River”, held in downtown Owego, was celebrated on Dec. 2 and offered an evening filled with magic for the guests that arrived from far and wide. They came with strollers, they came with lights; they came for the food, and stayed for the night. It’s almost Christmas, after all.

At 6 p.m., Owego’s Mayor, Mike Baratta, arrived to turn on the lights over the bridge and on the Courthouse Square. His plan, however, had a small glitch. With Santa standing nearby the Mayor, after the countdown, kept flipping the switch, but nothing was happening.

A sly Grinch rounded the corner and looked at the crowd with a wide grin, and as the Mayor and guests gasped when the lights would not work.

But stepping back a foot or two, Santa yelled out, “Wait”! As Santa raised his hand, and as if it were magic, the tree on the Courthouse Square lit up for the crowd to see, and the lights on the bridge reflected in the river as each bulb shined brightly for all to see.

The Grinch wasn’t able to steal Christmas, not on the evening of Lights on the River anyhow.

Off to the Visitor’s Center, Santa and his Elf traveled from the tree in the center of town, through the growing crowd. Children smiled and waved, they ran up to greet him, lists in hand and an adult in tow. It’s Christmastime, after all.

There were jugglers and musicians, dancers and choral groups, who all arrived to sing and perform for the masses that gathered. There were trinkets and bows, holiday sweaters and lighted wands; people were happy, they were smiling.

Vendors parked along the streets as well, selling food to guests, and showing their wares. The merchants of downtown Owego readied their storefronts for the event, welcoming the thousands of guests to downtown Owego for this festive event.

There were reindeer, too; and a book for your child from the Family Reading Partnership, who landed their bus nearby. Laura Spencer, from Riverow Bookshop, offered literacy a holiday twist with her decorated trees, made solely from books. Spencer was among the many merchants in the Historic Downtown District that was sharing the holiday spirit with all that arrived.

New this year, a parade with about 40 lighted ATVs and Jeeps stepped off from the County Office Building and took a spin around the village; delighting guests of all ages. Santa’s were driving, a Grinch or two along the way, the Misfits were onboard, and the festive lights illuminated the streets as participants paraded through the village and then returned to 56 Main St.

There was fun for all, with the event capped off with a fireworks display from Draper Park, and over the river.

You can learn more about the Historic Owego Marketplace and their events online at www.owego.org.