A Whoville experience, with a twist; ‘Lights on the River’ attracts thousands for annual event

“Lights On The River”, held in downtown Owego, was celebrated on Dec. 2 and offered an evening filled with magic for the guests that arrived from far and wide. They came with strollers, they came with lights; they came for the food, and stayed for the night. It’s almost Christmas, after all.
At 6 p.m., Owego’s Mayor, Mike Baratta, arrived to turn on the lights over the bridge and on the Courthouse Square. His plan, however, had a small glitch. With Santa standing nearby the Mayor, after the countdown, kept flipping the switch, but nothing was happening.
Mandy Neira, HOM president, greets guests for the lighting of the new tree. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A sly Grinch rounded the corner and looked at the crowd with a wide grin, and as the Mayor and guests gasped when the lights would not work.
But stepping back a foot or two, Santa yelled out, “Wait”! As Santa raised his hand, and as if it were magic, the tree on the Courthouse Square lit up for the crowd to see, and the lights on the bridge reflected in the river as each bulb shined brightly for all to see.
The Grinch played a trick until Santa magically lit things up. It was a magical moment. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Grinch wasn’t able to steal Christmas, not on the evening of Lights on the River anyhow.
Off to the Visitor’s Center, Santa and his Elf traveled from the tree in the center of town, through the growing crowd. Children smiled and waved, they ran up to greet him, lists in hand and an adult in tow. It’s Christmastime, after all.
There were jugglers and musicians, dancers and choral groups, who all arrived to sing and perform for the masses that gathered. There were trinkets and bows, holiday sweaters and lighted wands; people were happy, they were smiling.
A good crowd gathers for Lights on the River, held Dec. 2, 2022 in downtown Owego. Photo credit: Lisa Curatolo.
Vendors parked along the streets as well, selling food to guests, and showing their wares. The merchants of downtown Owego readied their storefronts for the event, welcoming the thousands of guests to downtown Owego for this festive event.
There were reindeer, too; and a book for your child from the Family Reading Partnership, who landed their bus nearby. Laura Spencer, from Riverow Bookshop, offered literacy a holiday twist with her decorated trees, made solely from books. Spencer was among the many merchants in the Historic Downtown District that was sharing the holiday spirit with all that arrived.
The Grinch participates in the Lighted Parade, which welcomed over 40 ATVs and Jeeps on Friday, and during Lights on the River in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
New this year, a parade with about 40 lighted ATVs and Jeeps stepped off from the County Office Building and took a spin around the village; delighting guests of all ages. Santa’s were driving, a Grinch or two along the way, the Misfits were onboard, and the festive lights illuminated the streets as participants paraded through the village and then returned to 56 Main St.
There was fun for all, with the event capped off with a fireworks display from Draper Park, and over the river.
Fireworks over the river during Lights on the River in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
You can learn more about the Historic Owego Marketplace and their events online at www.owego.org.
Several organizers of the event pose for a quick photo with The Grinch. Pictured are Tammi Seeley, Elizabeth Skovira and Janelle Malia, all Historic Owego Marketplace members. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Mandy Neira, Historic Owego Marketplace president, enjoys Lights on the River with family and friends. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Fireworks over the River during Lights on the River, held Dec. 2, 2022 in downtown Owego. Photo credit: Lisa Curatolo.
Fireworks over the River during Lights on the River, held Dec. 2, 2022 in downtown Owego. Photo credit: Lisa Curatolo.
Historic Owego Marketplace Members are pictured with Santa and his elf. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Santa and his Elf join the OFA Chamber Singers on the Courthouse steps during Lights on the River, held Dec. 2, 2022 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Rowdy, the Rumble Pony, takes a photo with one of his young fans. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Edward Nizalowski roams through the crowd, performing music. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Music was provided inside of the Visitor’s Center, located on Front Street, and on the riverside in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests head down the street, taking in all of the sights and sounds of the Lights on the River Festival, held Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Purple Lightning paraded around downtown Owego, performing for guests during Lights on the River, held Dec. 2, 2022 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Lighted Parade welcomed over 40 ATVs and Jeeps, festively decorated for this new attraction held Friday, during Lights on the River in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Lighted Parade welcomed over 40 ATVs and Jeeps, festively decorated for this new attraction held Friday, during Lights on the River in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Lighted Parade welcomed over 40 ATVs and Jeeps, festively decorated for this new attraction held Friday, during Lights on the River in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests crowd near the intersection and the Courthouse Square to watch the fireworks over the river during the Lights on the River event held Friday in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Officer Rudy Parker and John Hitchings are pictured at the end of the bridge and next to the folly. (Photo by Wendy Post)
