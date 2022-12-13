Dandy and Williams Auto Group announce totals from recent breast cancer awareness campaigns 

Guthrie welcomed representatives from Dandy and Williams Auto Group to Robert Packer Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the organization accepted $50,000 in donations following two recent breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Funds raised during the Dandy “Pink Cups for a Cure” and Williams Auto Group “Drive Pink” campaigns will benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.

“Dandy is proud to provide a $20,000 gift to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund at the conclusion of our 12th annual Dandy Pink Cups campaign,” said Dandy President, Randy Williams, adding, “The campaign is incredibly impactful for our employees, customers and communities, and we’re happy to have Pink Cups as one of Dandy’s keystone community initiatives. The Guthrie team does amazing work for local breast care patients who need extra help right here in the Twin Tiers. Our employees support the success of the Pink Cups campaign tremendously, and our people are the reason it’s been so successful over the years.”

“We are excited about continuing our partnership with the Guthrie Breast Care Fund to support local patients,” said Dalton Williams, vice president, Williams Auto Group. “Our team at Williams is passionate about the community and supporting this initiative for the fourth year. We are thankful for our wonderful customers for their continued trust and support and look forward to our continued partnership with Guthrie.”

For more than 20 years, the Guthrie Breast Care Fund has helped local patients access the breast health services they need.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, president and CEO of Guthrie, said, “We are honored to partner with the Dandy and Williams organizations on these important breast health initiatives. Their generosity directly benefits patients in need and supports our unwavering focus to keep our communities healthy.”

To learn more about Guthrie, visit www.guthrie.org.