Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund awarded grant by Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation 

The Guthrie Clinic’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund is the proud recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. Awarded on Giving Tuesday, the grant was part of $1.1 million distributed to more than 50 organizations. It will benefit men and women struggling to afford the health care they deserve.

“There are over 50,000 veterans in the counties served by Guthrie today and we are so very grateful,” said Jeffrey Grenzer, director, Learning and Organizational Development at Guthrie. “We will use this generosity to give back to our veterans who have provided so much to our country and protected our freedom and way of life. The fund assists with medical needs and support for the care many need but just cannot afford.”

The Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund provides financial support for veterans or members of their immediate household struggling with a severe or chronic medical condition. During financial hardship, the Veteran Patient Assistance Fund can help patients across the Guthrie network with direct financial support for household bills.

“It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together, especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who are changing lives in the cities, towns, and villages our guests call home.”

Veterans in nine regional counties of Pennsylvania and New York representing service to every military branch have benefited from the Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund. Visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/ways-give/veteran-patient-assistance-fund to learn more.