Owego man arrested on child pornography charges

On Dec. 2, 2022, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Owego arrested Aidan J. Wagner, age 19 of Owego, N.Y. for the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The Bureau of Criminal investigation, with the assistance of the Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation that determined Wagner was in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Wagner was processed by State Police in Owego and released on appearance tickets. He’s scheduled to appear at the Owego Village Court on Jan. 17, 2023.