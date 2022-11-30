Readers’ Column for the week of November 30, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Still looking for my lost cat in the Glenmary Drive area; very friendly smoky gray male, white and gray on face, six toes on the front paws, white back feet. If found, please call (607) 687-1512.

Well, we did it again. We changed millions of clocks back one hour. Why do we change all these clocks by an hour? Why don’t they just set it 1/2 an hour and let it go. It is kind of stupid to change all those clocks twice a year. There must be millions of them in this country. What a waste of time.

I think there should be a law against men wearing their pants, jeans, whatever, down underneath their butt so they’re underwear are showing. Isn’t there a law against that somewhere? It’s bad enough it’s on TV and on everything you watch, but it’s also out here in real life where we live. There should be a law against it.

Dancing with the Stars is now on Disney Plus. I love that show too. I was upset it went streaming, I can’t afford all this extra cable. It’s unfair to us all. The new Christmas Story is on HBO Max. I think they just want all the money they can for cable. It’s a rip off of what they try to do to people that can’t afford all this extra streaming.

I heard that New York State wants to get rid of all the Native American names for the school sports teams by the end of the school year. I think it’s ridiculous that people are so offended at the names. That’s the trouble today, so many people are thin skinned and they get easily offended. People ought to speak out against what those dictators are trying to do. Speak out!

Have you noticed food doesn’t taste right anymore? I did. If you notice, a lot of the cereals, crackers, and just about anything that comes in the box will say, “contains a bioengineered food ingredient”. It’s poison!

Thank you to the person that wrote about families growing apart and the pictures. I guess the young folks today don’t care about what the older generation looks like, or have any concern. All they’re interested in is the smart camera, taking the pictures, keeping them off while the old folks just sit around and wonder what the new generation is going to be next. Not happy with the whole deal. You can’t get a picture, they don’t care, they’re not interested, and they’re just throwing the old people aside.

Hey, you guys that are old enough to remember, in the 60s and in the 50s the Lehigh Valley Railroad drove every winter up to the Buffalo area with a train full of men and the engineer, which was my father-in-law at the time, to shovel snow and help those poor people out. Why are they making such a big deal about this? Just do the job and help your neighbor. We did it years ago. Now they’re making a big deal about it. Just do it! Be kind. Have a great, wonderful day. Make it, you make it, it’s yours to make.

At the end of Marshland Road in Apalachin, on the Owego side and as you are going onto Route 434, there are two very large potholes that could do damage to one’s vehicle, especially if they become snow covered. I don’t know if the state or the town is responsible for looking into this.

The discovery that the earth and other planets orbit the sun was based on observation. Evolution is a theory that has been assumed, not observed. True science is based on observation, experimentation, and measurement. Evolution is not true science, but is based on a philosophical and speculative approach: to find a way to explain reality without mentioning God. It would not be so obviously wrong if the fossils showed progression (they don’t), if mutations could cause new creatures to form (they can’t), if matter could create itself out of nothing, and if life began by accident (not a chance).

At this year’s Lights on the River in Owego, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m., the Family Reading Partnership’s Book Bus will be in the M&T Parking Lot. Be sure to come over and say hello and receive a FREE children’s book.

Regarding the Letter to the Editor in the Nov. 20 issue expressing dismay over an article by a pastor; for now, at least, ALL citizens in this country, including tactless pastors, still have the right to be an individual, have an opinion, “think their thinks”, and are (kinda) guaranteed freedom of speech. If you have not yet had anyone close to you affected by the current illegal drug crisis or overwhelming gun violence in this country, consider yourself fortunate. Start reading the obituaries and notice the deaths, right here locally, of our young people, from illegal drugs. Also, open your eyes and witness the huge increase of local homelessness, which would be wise to address before sending FIVE times the population of Owego DAILY throughout our country. Many migrants are leaving their homeland because conditions force their hand. My own relatives did so (LEGALLY) a century ago. Believe me, they did not want to leave their home; it was do so or die. Currently this is a GLOBAL problem. When will people realize that if you keep pouring water into a glass, eventually it overflows? There is only so much welfare, medical personnel and supplies, schools, natural resources, infrastructure, etc. in any one country. Wouldn’t it be better for governments and ALL religions to band together to try to fix the causes of mass exodus from these people’s homelands? It’s the 21st century; people shouldn’t be living in conditions that force them to these extremely dangerous, illegal journeys / actions to survive. Allowing them to overrun so-called “wealthy” countries will only eventually result in descent into untenable conditions for all. This is stone cold fact, not discrimination.

So the latest threat from the State’s government is that if schools don’t change their school mascots that have references to Native Americans, they risk State Aid. So the State will hold taxes that we paid against us if we don’t comply with their demands. In preparation for this, I offer new wording to the Owego Alma Mater: “In the days not too long ago, In the Town of Owego, We were forced to put our Warrior to rest, With Hochul and her crew, The Liberals too, They have decided for us what we should think is best, Long days may come and pass away, But I will still be true, To the Honor of the Indian, And the flag of Red, White, and Blue.” I hope that those who have always seen the Owego Indian mascot as a tribute, and not offensive, stand up to this latest State demand. And, if someone truly feels offended, I would be interested in knowing why.

A License is where your government takes away your right to do something and then sells it back to you.

What is the difference between a New York State Democrat and a Totalitarian? Don’t know? As soon as the election was over our Empty Shirt Governor, Kathy Hochul, decided to violate your 1st Amendment rights, Freedom of Speech. Now the Owego Warriors is an illegal name. We will no longer be allowed to honor the Native Americans. You shall change it. If you don’t they will steal your tax money by withholding school funding for OACSD. They shall deny this money to our children and deny your children an education. Democrats have made law, which is prima facie unconstitutional. If Democrats will do this to limit your freedom, where do the restrictions on freedom end?

When are we going to get a website for Town of Owego information. I keep checking and get nothing except a message, saying, “Please check back, new website coming soon.” When would that be? Why did they take down the old website if the new one wasn’t ready?

Some thoughts to ponder: The fact that jellyfish have survived for 650 million years without brains gives hope to many people. Back in my day we didn’t have so many “don’t try this at home” warning labels because people weren’t so freaking stupid. I’m sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It’s just been too intelligent to come here. (Arthur C. Clarke)

I watch neighbors and friends wondering how to balance gas to get to work so they can feed, provide a roof, electricity and warmth for their families. Yet New York State is more concerned about Native American Mascots in our schools? Betty Rosa is the commissioner, however, in New York State the Mayor controls it. I’m 80 and went to a school where an Indian was the mascot. If you research your genealogy you might have some Indian blood. Now they are threatening that if the schools have a Native American mascot and don’t change it, they will cut off federal funding. Does that mean we no longer have to pay school taxes? Or we still pay and it goes to New York City? My heart breaks for all the children going through the school system today. I loved school. Learning the basics and our history. Our history is our history, good or bad. What we need to take away is to learn from and improve. However, that is not what is happening today. We can’t change what happened hundreds of years ago, nor should we be punished for it. May God Bless!

National Political Viewpoints

We need a President that can clean up this country. Donald Trump has no personality and can come out as a harsh person. That part of him needs to be overlooked when voting. We need someone that can clean up the mess that has been created.

Now that the House has control, let’s impeach the idiot.

The only threat to Democracy is Joe Biden and his Democratic Party, who use the FBI as their Gestapo to threaten free speech.

So, the boss of crypto gave $40 million to reelecting Democrats, slightly illegal. And they say elections aren’t stolen. Unbelievable!

Ding Dong the witch is dead, the rich old witch, the wicked witch. Bye-bye Nancy Pelosi. Hey, and do us a favor, take Joe and Chuck with you, two other bums that should be kicked out of office.

Can the Democrats get any sleazier? Seeing that the walls are closing in on Joe and the evidence on the laptop for his corruption, they now appoint a special counsel to go after, guess who? Donald Trump. Six years of this special counsel crap is getting pretty old. You still got nothing. Anybody that would ever vote for a Democrat, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. These are the most corrupt, evil people in the world.

I am still trying to wrap my head around how anyone can still support Donald Trump. There may be other people who are not quite as evil as him. He is certainly number one, and if you back him you are every bit as evil.

Democrats kept us out of work, kept us out of school, opened the borders, emptied prisons, dismantled the police, inflation is at a 40 year high, and they removed our energy independence! Thanks to Joe Biden, our corrupt president! Put Hunter in prison!

One Democratic commentator said that the new Republican caucus in the House of Representatives will be like herding cats in a wind tunnel. The comparison to herding cats has been applied in the past to both the Democrats and the Republicans, but when people like Matt Gaetz of Florida say things like, “There are definitely at least five people, actually a lot more than that, who would rather be waterboarded by Liz Cheney than vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House,” it should make for quite a leadership challenge. However, I’m sure they will reach some measure of unity when they start investigating Hunter Biden and the ‘Big Guy’.

“One of the reasons he’s running again is to try to slow down the many, many criminal investigations he’s at the center of right now. He’s basically a bank robber on the run from the cops and the White House is a Dumpster behind an Arby’s that he’s trying to hide in.” — Jimmy Kimmel.