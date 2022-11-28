Candor Community Chorus presents a Christmas Concert Tradition

The Candor Community Chorus is singing in the winter holiday season with a Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Chorus is in great form with a wonderful program to share.

The concert, titled “Season of Joy”, begins at 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, located on Academy Street.

As with past years, music selections include a mix of new and traditional favorites. They will also be raffling gifts from local businesses.

Dave Jackson directs the program, accompanied by Brenda Yeier at the piano. Admission is free, and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.

All are invited to ring in the Holiday Season enjoying music with this talented group.