What’s Happening for the week of November 20, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Paper Leaves at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Starting Nov. 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in November.

Owego Elks Dance Lessons begin in November and are offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for November are social / American Tango for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 20

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Phil Jordan, Psychic Readings, 12:30-3 p.m., doors open at noon, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Light lunch and dessert will be served. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support the Children’s Christmas Event.

Owego Rotary Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry. Local handcrafted items – carvings, jewelry, decorated glassware, alpaca, home and holiday decorations, etc.

NOVEMBER 21

Taking orders for 9-inch apple and pumpkin pies, $10. Pick up on Nov. 21 at the Nichols First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Nichols from 4-6 p.m. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Parking Lot, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. Owego Lions Fundraiser.

NOVEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

There will be a Tenth Special Tioga County Legislative Meeting, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street in Owego.

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance, and to learn how TOI can help you, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

Candor Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Chili Contest, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Fire Station, 74 Owego Rd., Candor. Produce, baked goods, pies, breads, fudge, soaps, pottery, artwork, local crafts and vendors. Live music and a Chili Contest; contact candorchamber@gmail.com to enter.

NOVEMBER 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 26

Annual Candor NY Holiday Parade, steps off at the Candor Village Ball Field at 5:30 p.m. and continues down Route 96 / Spencer Road to Main Street, and concludes at the Candor High School. To register your parade for the float, visit https://tinyurl.com/CandorNYHolidayParade, or find them on Facebook. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, with a little help from their friends.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Seeking Vendors for Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. The cost is $15 per table; contact Nakiya by email to nakiyadalleva@gmail.com, or text to (607) 280-0098 to book a spot.

Spalding Memorial Library’s 8th Annual Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

NOVEMBER 27

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

American Legion Riders Chapter 401 Lasagna Dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 29

Discover the Power of YouTube, 3 p.m. Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

NOVEMBER 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walkup Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church

1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m., or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

DECEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 2 thru DECEMBER 11

Ti-Ahwaga Players present “A Christmas Story” at the Ti-Ahwaga Theater on Delphine Street in Owego. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.tiahwaga.com, or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130.

DECEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley United Church Of Christ Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 32 South Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Christmas Cookie Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Holiday Concert featuring the band, Ain’t Misbehavin, 1:30 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill offering.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

The Valley Chorus presents “Christmas Time is Here”, 3 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Tickets are available at the door or you can obtain presale tickets from any member of Chorus, at Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yales Music in Athens, Patty Macs News Stand in Sayre, or online at valleychorus.org.

Gospel group “The Needhams” from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Christmas concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of “The Needhams”. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

DECEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Wonderful Winter Wildlife Activity Day at Waterman Conservation Education Center, noon to 3 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. The cost is $5 per child age five and up; under age five are free. Visit www.watermancenter.org/event-details/wonderful-winter-wildlife-activity-day to register for this event or call the center at (607) 625-2221 for more information.

Owego Apalachin Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego.

DECEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Drive thru children’s Christmas gift-giving event, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Open to ages newborn to 12 years old. Families will need to have their registration turned into the Post by Nov. 28 to register on time. Call (607) 687-1371 for more information or to register.

Christmas Cantata “Night of the Father’s Love”, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, Route 38, Newark Valley. In case of inclement weather the performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.