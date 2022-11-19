Tioga Cemetery announces it will become an official location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day  

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that Tioga County Cemetery in Owego, N.Y. would be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Tioga Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 500 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.

She added, “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Tioga Cemetery are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171877/Overview/?relatedId=171870, to learn more. You can also find Wreaths Across America – NYTioga-Tioga Cemetery on Facebook.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.