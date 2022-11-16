Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 4, 2022, property located at Washburn Road, Lot 22, Town of Spencer, from Joan Seland, Cheryl Bishop and Bonnie Ann Bailey to William and Sherry Harvey for $30,000.

On Nov. 4, 2022, property located at 761 Mount Pleasant Rd., Town of Nichols, from Corey and Candy Keefer to William and Donna Lindhorst for $320,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 2550 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Carlton Jr., Eppie Jo and Bernadette Kithcart to Jack Sherwood for $220,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from George Hoffmeir Sr. to Judith Barrett for $20,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 26 Brink Rd., Town of Candor, from Blake Stermer to Tyler Compolongo and Samantha Watts for $180,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 677 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Monteith McCollum and Ariana Gerstein to Elisabeth George and Dawn Bruffett for $156,500.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 2073 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Matti, Ritva, Harry and Dawn Hukkinen to Stuart and Megan Shangraw for $151,900.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Town of Spencer, from Jacqueline Dovale and Catherine Ritchey to Carl and Jamie Scarantino Jr. for $110,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at property located at 351 Ro-Ki Blvd., Town of Nichols, from Willard and Lois Meade to Dale Jager for $203,900.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 13162 State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Vernon II and Michele Gehm to Christopher Jordan and Barbara Gehm – Jordan for $125,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 484 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Michael Trudeau Jr. to Justin Kinney for $88,000.

On Nov. 7, 2022, property located at 404 Morningside Dr., Town of Barton, from Estate of Michael Mattison Jr. to Karl Bowers and Laura Goodwin for $169,000.

On Nov. 8, 2022, property located at 240 Main St., Village of Owego, from William and Debra Gates to Stephen and Cathryn Lindsay for $320,000.

On Nov. 8, 2022, property located at Kelsey Road, Town of Candor, from Edward Aguasviva and Dilia Pimentel to William and Michaela Marsh for $14,000.

On Nov. 9, 2022, property located at Cafferty Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Robert Johnson to Michael Guarnieri for $15,000.

On Nov. 10, 2022, property located at 304 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Jonney Birosh to Leanne Hackett for $70,000.

On Nov. 10, 2022, property located at 148 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kenneth Louko to Kathleen Lamb for $4,730.

On Nov. 10, 2022, property located at 132 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kathleen Lamb to Kenneth Smith Jr. for $392,000.

On Nov. 10, 2022, property located at 886 S. Main St., Town of Nichols, from Randall and Shelly Simmons to Willard and Lois Meade for $230,000.

On Nov. 10, 2022, property located at 563 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Kevin Everly to Christopher Jenkins for $55,000.