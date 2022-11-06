What’s Happening for the week of November 6, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Paper Leaves at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Starting Nov. 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in November.

Owego Elks Dance Lessons begin in November and are offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for November are social / American Tango for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 6

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Taking orders for 9-inch Apple and Pumpkin Pies, $10. Pick up at the Nichols First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Nichols between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order. Pick up on Monday, Nov. 21.

NOVEMBER 8

SOUP THAT, 6 to 8 p.m., Home Central’s new Showroom and Design Center, 133 Central Ave., Owego. Tap into your use-what-you-have intuition and learn tips and tricks to make delicious and nutritious seasonal soups and broths. The cost is a $5 suggested donation. RSVP to acerretani@homecentralstores.com.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Subcommittee Meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82799863364?pwd=eExaN2RWN1YwUkFDQWNDYXhXWTBVQT09; Meeting ID: 827 9986 3364; Passcode: 674195.

NOVEMBER 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Thanksgiving luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Call Ginny for details at (570) 888-3712.

November Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The speaker will be Joe Healey, Environmental Scientist, Geologist, and lifelong rock hound. He will speak on “What Makes a Mineral a Mineral.” Light and informal presentation, not technical at all. All are invited.

Make Fork Painted Turkeys and other Thanksgiving crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spading Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

Candor Free Library Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. The public is welcome.

Shop Smarter and Safer Online, 3 p.m., Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

NOVEMBER 10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Self-Publishing with Peter Gordon, Town of Owego Historian, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Roasted Turkey Thanksgiving luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for ages 60 plus, and a fee of $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687- 4120 ext. 320 before Friday, Nov. 4 to reserve your seat.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about scarecrows.

Microsoft Word Online for Beginners, 11 a.m. Hybrid, in person registration required, GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Putting your Garden to Bed, 3-5 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension.

NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego.

Free Veterans Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. Veterans and their guests, as well as spouses of deceased veterans, are invited. To make reservations, call Marcia (607) 642-8967.

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed on Nov. 11 to observe Veterans Day. They will reopen on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

NOVEMBER 12

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Paint and Learn, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa and his elves come to town atop a Fire Engine and greet all the children at 11 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center on Front Street. Festivities abound throughout the day with Carolers, Musicians, Jugglers, and Magicians. Shops and Cafes will feature their finest foods and merchandise at attractive prices. Visit Owego.org for more information.

Annual Turkey Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols. The cost is $6 and includes hot turkey sandwich and beverage. There will be raffles, games of chance, and a pie table.

Easter Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Candor EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 13

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

American Legion Auxiliary Tioga County Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Tioga Post 401, Owego. Post closed other than this meeting; the Sixth District President will be attending.

NOVEMBER 15

Ed Nizalowski talks about “Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter”, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 2023 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

NOVEMBER 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take out only. All are Welcome.

NOVEMBER 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, 9 Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes, and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Apalachin NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 18

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. There is a suggested contribution of $5 for ages 60 and older, and a fee of $7 for those under 60. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687- 4120 ext. 320 to reserve your seat.

In a Jar Club – Cookie Mix, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For ages 13 and up. Registration required by calling (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

Dealing with Financial Stress, 3 p.m., 1001 Park St. Endicott. In person only, registration required. Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

NOVEMBER 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Harvest Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Lunch is available, great variety of crafts.

Common Time Choral Group presents “A Holiday Musicale”, a free concert with pre-show music at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m., Clemens Center Powers Theater, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

NOVEMBER 20

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Phil Jordan – Psychic Readings, 12:30-3 p.m., doors open at noon, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Light lunch and dessert will be served. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support the Children’s Christmas Event.

Owego Rotary Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry. Local handcrafted items – carvings, jewelry, decorated glassware, alpaca, home and holiday decorations, etc.

NOVEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance and how can TOI help you, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

NOVEMBER 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

NOVEMBER 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Seeking Vendors for Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. The cost is $15 per table; to book contact Nakiya by email to nakiyadalleva@gmail.com, or text (607) 280-0098.

Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 8th annual Christmas Market. Food trucks are welcome. Deadline to apply is Nov. 14. Email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 27

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 29

Discover the Power of YouTube, 3 p.m. Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

NOVEMBER 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walkup Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church

1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m., or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.