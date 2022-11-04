Guthrie recognized for outstanding digital health care  

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has released their Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2022 data collection period. The Guthrie Clinic reached Level 8 achievement in both the Acute and Ambulatory surveys.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, The Guthrie Clinic ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages, from early development to industry leading.

“We are proud to honor The Guthrie Clinic’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program.”

“The CHIME Most Wired status highlights the impact that The Guthrie Clinic can have for our patients and our caregivers through technology,” said Terri Couts, Guthrie SVP, Chief Information Officer. “Serving in the Chief Information Officer role and as a nurse by background, optimizing our technology to enable safe, high-quality, and efficient care supports and enables our mission for care delivery.”

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for health care organizations across the world. Success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care.

Additionally, Couts has been recognized for leading Guthrie in its mission to affect health care through technology and has been elected to serve on the CHIME Board of Directors. The voting body is made up of CHIME members from across the globe.

CHIME is the professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior health care IT leaders. It enables its members and business partners to collaborate, exchange ideas, develop professionally and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care throughout the communities they serve.

To learn more, visit www.guthrie.org, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.