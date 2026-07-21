Apalachin Library Receives Grant to Improve Accessibility for Patrons

The Apalachin Library recently announced that it received funding from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to establish a new accessible computer workstation, expanding access to library technology for patrons with visual and hearing limitations.

The new workstation is equipped with a large-print keyboard, a trackball mouse, a handheld magnifier, and personal amplifiers. These assistive devices are designed to reduce common barriers to technology and make library services more accessible.

“Public libraries are committed to serving everyone in the community,” said Library Director Tracy Savard. “We are grateful to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for helping us create a more inclusive environment where all patrons can more easily access information, technology, and library resources.”

The accessible workstation will be available for use during the library’s regular operating hours.

The Apalachin Library extends its sincere appreciation to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for its generous support and commitment to improving accessibility within the community.

For more information about the accessible workstation or other library services, contact the Apalachin Library at (607) 625-3333 or visit the library during regular business hours.