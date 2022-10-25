Local Educational Group reopens under new name

The Coburn Free Library recently announced that the Umbrella Academy (no connection to the Netflix Series) is back; and will henceforth be known as the Coburn Academy.
The Umbrella Academy, which disbanded during COVID, was styled as a local TED talk group. The Coburn Academy will continue that tradition and meet every third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
The first session of the new group was Oct. 18, “The Art of the Adage” with George Lowman, where the world of language was explored, one adage at a time.
The remaining Coburn Academy events for 2022 include Ed Nizalowski, who will talk about “Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter” and Dec. 20, with “Disney’s Nine Old Men & Friends” with Corinne Moshier.
All are welcome and community members are encouraged to suggest topics, and / or speak on topics they are knowledgeable about. Contact Corinne Moshier or Meredith Gallaro at the Coburn Free Library by calling (607) 687-3520 for more information.
Other upcoming events at the Coburn Free Library include Independence 101: Teen Nutrition on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., Early Literacy Story time with Mrs. G on Oct. 26 at 10:15 a.m., Mystery Book Club on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., Owego Craft Circle on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.,
Self-Publishing with Peter Gordon on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m., the Town of Owego Historian will present Paint and Learn on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., and Stories with Sulley the therapy dog on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
The Coburn Free Library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego, and has served its community since 1910.
