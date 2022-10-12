Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everyone, my name is Hillary and sad to say I was recently posted in this paper and adopted by a nice lady, but it didn’t work out. I am a little shy and a family member thought I should be friendlier, even though I didn’t see them very often, so they decided I should come back.

It makes me sad because I was trying, but when you are shy it takes a little while to learn to trust people, especially when you don’t see them very often. So I am back looking for my loving family.

I can be loving and friendly if given enough time. Just please be patient. I will warm up to you, and once I have established that you are the one for me I’ll be the best kitty you ever saw.

I want to have a trusting and loving relationship with you as much as you want to have a friendly and loving companion. Once we meet you will be glad you found me and I will be the best pet you ever had. I just need another chance.

If you are interested in adopting me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. I will be waiting for your call!

If you want to donate to Gail to help her with all these vet bills and our upkeep, please make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.