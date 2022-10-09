What’s Happening for the week of October 9, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Grab & Go Crafts are available at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa., while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a story time craft bag or jack-o-lantern sun catcher kit for your child. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

OCTOBER 9

Designer Bingo, 1 to 5 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Tickets are available prior to the event for $40, or at the door for $50. All proceeds benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club. Call Debbie at (607) 972-4612 for more information.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome; there are no income restrictions. If you want a Holiday Box in November and December, sign up in October. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting, 7:30 p.m., Candor Post 907, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Harvest Take-Out Lasagna Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone, Nichols First Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

OCTOBER 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Mental Health (MH) Subcommittee October meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom for guests and public. Members are required to attend in person.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Subcommittee October meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81571986691?pwd=R2RPa2Y2ZkZTOG92ZUhUd2twYXNSZz09; Meeting ID: 815 7198 6691; Passcode: 980067.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82598758917?pwd=WWM3a2pxWHFhbWNVRmcvQ0ZiWmdUUT09; Meeting ID: 825 9875 8917; Passcode: 128030.

OCTOBER 12

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Kids’ Crafts, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information. This month will be spooky Halloween Crafts.

Athens Senior Citizens Halloween meeting, noon, Airport Community Center Hall, Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee is provided. Wear a mask if you dare. New members welcome.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The program will be the annual mineral and lapidary auction. Guests can bid on a great specimen, a piece of jewelry, a geology tool, or book. Open to the public.

OCTOBER 13

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Miss Jess will live stream stories on the Spalding Memorial Library’s Facebook Page at 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about fire safety.

OCTOBER 14

“In a Jar” Club, 2 p.m. Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The program is for ages 13 and up and registration is required by calling (607) 589-4435. This month’s jar is Autumn Candy Jars.

The Owego Elks Lodge is preparing Goulash for their 2nd Friday takeout dinner from 5-6 p.m. This ghoulishly delicious American Goulash (with ground beef, macaroni, and tomato sauce with paprika) is served with salad, Italian bread, and spice cake. Dinners are $12 each and must be pre-ordered by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039 by Monday, Oct. 10, for pick-up at the Owego Elks Lodge located at 223 Front St.

The fire truck visits story time, 10-11 a.m. Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information. All ages are invited to learn about fire safety and tour the fire truck.

OCTOBER 14 and 15

Town of Nichols Tire and Electronic Cleanup, Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Town of Nichols New Highway Garage, 170 Buck Rd., Nichols. Proof of Town of Nichols residency required. For a list of acceptable items, visit http://recycling.tiogacountyny.com.

OCTOBER 15

Lego’s, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs at the Spalding Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Monthly Community Dance at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego, from 4-8 p.m. One-hour dance lessons will be followed by open dancing. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. If you want a Holiday Box in November and December, sign up in October. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Food Giveaway, 11 a.m. to noon, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Drive up service.

Cooking / Guide Guild, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the welcome center of the Bement Billings Farmstead, Route 38, Newark Valley. This is a Guild members’ harvest dinner meeting. Bring what you signed up for at the September meeting.

Blacksmith Guild, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bement Billings Farmstead’s Blacksmith Shop, Route 38, Newark Valley. Held the third Saturday through Nov. 19. Call Doug Dayger (607) 669-4489.

OCTOBER 16

Fall Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

“The Goods” in Concert, 6 p.m., in the sanctuary at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering to benefit the group will be collected.

OCTOBER 18

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

OCTOBER 19

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm. St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

OCTOBER 20

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Halloween Party at the Van Etten Library, 4-6 p.m. Join them for a night of Spooky Fun, wear a costume, join them for games, food, and much more! The library is location at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

OCTOBER 22

Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols, N.Y.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Tioga PACT presents Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Tioga County Health Department, 1062 St. Rte. 38, Owego. Free to the community. Candy, books, a fire truck and ambulance, crafts, food and more!

OCTOBER 23

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The dinner will feature Halupki, Pierogi, Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, Noodles, Cabbage, and Dessert. Takeout only. The cost is $13. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

OCTOBER 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Valley Chorus Christmas Concert Rehearsals, every Monday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly High School Music Room. They welcome new members. The Christmas Concert will be Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. in the Waverly High School auditorium.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. This is a walk-up pantry, so bring a cart or bags to carry food.

OCTOBER 27

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 28

Owego Elks Community Halloween Party, 6-9 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. This family event features music by DJ Rick Uhl. Admission is free, and there will be free cider, donuts, and other fun treats and games. Enter your decorated / carved pumpkin for a chance to win prizes.

OCTOBER 29

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Club, Route 17C, Owego. Free admission. For a dealer’s table, call Dave at (607) 659-3949 or email to denicholsdavenichols@yahoo.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Trunks of Treats, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 to 6 p.m., 4 Knight Rd, Vestal.

OCTOBER 30

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.