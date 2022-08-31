Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000.

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000.

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 25 Cadwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Marjorie Cunningham to Nicholas Malorzo for $144,200.

On Aug. 18, 2022, property located at 12424 St. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Joyce Vanderburg and Monica Targosh to Jeremiah and Kristy Bradford for $75,000.

On Aug. 19, 2022, property located at 910 West River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Rosemary Berry As Trustee to Edward and Kathy Goodrich for $222,500.

On Aug. 19, 2022, property located at 26 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Melnyk to Andrew Mott and Amber Struble for $167,500.

On Aug. 19, 2022, property located at 455 Payne Marsh Rd., Town of Richford, from Thomas and Cindy Marshal to Adam Kingsbury and Christina Knowles for $89,900.

On Aug. 24, 2022, property located at 101 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rick and Glenda Ford to Midstate Car Wash LLC for $70,000.

On Aug. 24, 2022, property located at 441 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Pamela Page to Joseph DeShaw for $125,000.