Lions Clubs of Tioga County hold bi-annual Ti-Li Social

The Lions Clubs of Tioga County (Apalachin, Owego, Spencer-Candor, Tioga-Nichols, and Waverly) held their bi-annual Ti-Li (for “Tioga Lions”) Social for visually and hearing impaired citizens on Saturday, July 30, at the Owego American Legion Post #401.

According to the organizers there were 17 guests and 20 Lions participating in a day filled with entertainment, Bingo with fun prizes awarded and lunch, all provided by the Lions Clubs on a shared basis and at no cost to the guests. They also provided transportation to those that needed it. Andy Turner provided entertainment for the event.

The Ti-Li event has been held twice a year (usually March / April and July / August) since the mid-1980’s at various locations in the area and has recently resumed following a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. They are hoping to expand this event to eligible guests from Ithaca, Lansing and Newfield in the future.

If you know of someone who may qualify and be interested in attending future Ti-Li Socials, contact Lion Debbie Norton at debbie.norton1958@outlook.com or Lion Bob Jensen at BlueJFarm@gmail.com.