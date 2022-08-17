Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, we are Sissy (orange) and Mister (tiger). We need help! Our Mom for our entire life went into a nursing home in June and we have been living in our house since then, all by ourselves. We have had no human contact except with Gail, who stops once a day to feed us.

Now we are being evicted out of our house. We will have to be put in cages at Gail’s house because no one else wants us. We are very nice kitties, about four or five years old. We don’t want to live in cages.

Is there anyone who would like to adopt us and bring us home to your house? We promise to be good kitties.

My name is Mister, I’m the tiger kitty and I really enjoy being around people. I will cuddle with you and give you kisses and head bumps for encouragement, I understand people like that. We have been missing our Mom and interaction with people. We enjoy being petted and loved, and talked to. We would love to be a part of a family again!

My name is Sissy, I am a little shyer than Mister, but I like people and I enjoy being petted. I would love to come and stay at your house and be a part of your family. Do you think you could learn to love me? I will try to be friendlier like Mister after I get to know you a littler bit. Please consider adopting us. We are lonely.

If you would like to adopt us, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Sissy or Mister, we are looking forward to joining a new family

If you would like to help Gail by donating to help her to pay all the vet bills, just make out a check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.