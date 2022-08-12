Summerfest met with a good crowd

On July 30, guests gathered at Trout Ponds in Newark Valley as the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce presented Newark Valley Summerfest, a day filled with entertainment for all ages.

The event kicked off in the morning with the annual parade, which followed a loop around the depot side of town, and while vendors set up their wares for a day filled with activities at Newark Valley’s Trout Ponds.

With the weather holding up that day, a good crowd arrived for the event and there were plenty of vendors and activities around for guests to enjoy. At the park, children were also able to enjoy the playground.

Nearby, horses that were in the parade were dressed as unicorns, the riders as faeries. This delighted young guests that attended.

The event also featured live music, a food truck, crafters, kids games, a cornhole tournament, a classic car show, Kids Ninja Course, and much more. The Annual Duck Race kicked off at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, visit www.northerntiogachamber.org.

