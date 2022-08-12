Summerfest met with a good crowd

On July 30, guests gathered at Trout Ponds in Newark Valley as the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce presented Newark Valley Summerfest, a day filled with entertainment for all ages.
The event kicked off in the morning with the annual parade, which followed a loop around the depot side of town, and while vendors set up their wares for a day filled with activities at Newark Valley’s Trout Ponds.
The Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
With the weather holding up that day, a good crowd arrived for the event and there were plenty of vendors and activities around for guests to enjoy. At the park, children were also able to enjoy the playground.
Nearby, horses that were in the parade were dressed as unicorns, the riders as faeries. This delighted young guests that attended.
Newark Valley’s Mayor, Jim Tornatore, rides in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The event also featured live music, a food truck, crafters, kids games, a cornhole tournament, a classic car show, Kids Ninja Course, and much more. The Annual Duck Race kicked off at 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, visit www.northerntiogachamber.org.
To view more photos and a video from the parade, you can Follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
The Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A unicorn participates in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Newark Valley’s Cardinal! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Purple Lightning participates in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Fire trucks were represented in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Youth participate in Newark Valley’s Summerfest Parade, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This parade favorite has become a tradition for Newark Valley’s Summerfest Parade, held this year on July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Horses ride in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A truck with a big lift participates in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Quads participate in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Antique machinery in the Summerfest Parade in Newark Valley, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
There were plenty of vendors at Trout Ponds and during Summerfest, held July 30 in Newark Valley. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These faeries greeted guests at Trout Ponds after the parade on July 30, and during Summerfest. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Face painting was a highlight at Newark Valley’s Summerfest, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Too many choices for this young guest, at Newark Valley’s Summerfest, held July 30. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Summerfest met with a good crowd"