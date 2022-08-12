County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather; the entertainment continues!

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.

Things kicked off slowly on Tuesday, with the Pie Contest, Arts & Crafts Barn, animal exhibits taking shape, and the near assembly of Gillette Rides was taking shape for fairgoers.

For Tuesday’s rodeo it was a packed house, with nearly the same sized crowd arriving for Wednesday’s demolition derby.

The Owego Pennysaver was at the fair all week, taking photos and video of all of the action. We go to print by Friday, yet there is still more coverage to go.

You can view photos and video on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook Page.

Next week we will have the results from the contests held through fair week, as well as more photos from your Friday and Saturday attractions at the fair.

Featured here are several photos from last night’s East Coast Pro Wrestling Show.