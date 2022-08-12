County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather; the entertainment continues!

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
Fans enjoy the final match of the East Coast Pro Wrestling event held on August 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Things kicked off slowly on Tuesday, with the Pie Contest, Arts & Crafts Barn, animal exhibits taking shape, and the near assembly of Gillette Rides was taking shape for fairgoers.
For Tuesday’s rodeo it was a packed house, with nearly the same sized crowd arriving for Wednesday’s demolition derby.
Some high-flying action was witnessed by fans at the East Coast Pro Wrestling event held on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Owego Pennysaver was at the fair all week, taking photos and video of all of the action. We go to print by Friday, yet there is still more coverage to go.
You can view photos and video on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook Page.
Next week we will have the results from the contests held through fair week, as well as more photos from your Friday and Saturday attractions at the fair.
Featured here are several photos from last night’s East Coast Pro Wrestling Show.
Tony Atlas, a.k.a. “Mr. U.S.A.,” smiles as he hears wrestling fans erupt in joy after his victory. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
In the ladies match, a wrestler named Marie wonders why the referee is calling her out on a move. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A wrestler by the name of “The Puerto Rican Princess,” enjoys applause from the crowd after her match win on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The East Coast Pro Wrestler known as The Puerto Rican Princess chats with young fans after her match on August 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Fans enjoy the final match of the East Coast Pro Wrestling event held on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Fairgoers enjoy midway rides at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Fairgoers enjoy playing carnival games at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
