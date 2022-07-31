What’s Happening for the week of July 31, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

AUGUST

Tie Dye Canvas Bags, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in August, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JULY 31

The Williamson Branch returns to East Smithfied, Pa. The Concert will take place on the Green at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Federated Church Sanctuary. Williamson Branch plays mostly bluegrass, gospel, and sometimes country. Visit williamsonbranch.com to learn more.

AUGUST 1 to AUGUST 5

Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vestal Hills SDA Church, Bunn Hill Road, Vestal.

AUGUST 1, 3 and 5

Noah’s Ark Sea Turtle, 3 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. This project is for Summer Reading Club members only while supplies last.

AUGUST 2

National Night Out, Tioga County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Owego Police Department and its PBA, and in partnership with area agencies and responders. Free event. Will feature free hotdogs, bounce house, dunk tank, and touch a truck, a cruise in, Cornhole Course, live music, and much more!

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

August Summer Concert with Pat Kane, 7 to 8:30 P.M., Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. A free will offering will be taken in support of the Southern Tier Food Bank. For more information, please contact the parish office at (607) 748-7417.

The OFA Band and the Owego Hose Teams are hosting a Chicken BBQ, 7 p.m. until gone at the OAMS Bus Loop. Dinners are $10 cash at the door. Proceeds will go towards the commission of a new piece to commemorate the completion of the Hose Team’s work restoring their historic 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and building its “Steamer House” on North Avenue. The OFA Alumni Jazz Band will be playing from 7-8 p.m. as well, so bring a chair or a picnic blanket and enjoy some Jazz with your BBQ. Preorders are encouraged at Venmo to @oamusic-boosters, or you can contact williamsl@oacsd.org with questions. Proceeds to benefit the Owego Composition Project.

AUGUST 4

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 4 and 5

Rummage Sale, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Owego Presbyterian Church, North Avenue and Temple Street.

AUGUST 5

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Depot Friday Nights: Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, a 4-piece band performing Americana rocking roots music; 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

AUGUST 6

South Creek Lions Club’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tomasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Owego Lions are holding their Annual Auction at the Owego Moose Club, doors open at 6 p.m., Waverly Road, Owego; 25 tickets for $2. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Didgeridoo Down Under, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Free and open to the public.

AUGUST 6 and 7

Antique, Classic, Cool Car and Truck Show at the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally, Otsiningo Park, Binghamton.

AUGUST 7

Eternal Vision returning to perform a Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be collected to benefit the group. Visit www.eternalvision.net to learn more about Eternal Vision and their ministry. If you need more information, call Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.

Pulled Pork Community Dinner, noon, Newark Valley United Church Of Christ, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley.

AUGUST 8

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

AUGUST 9 to AUGUST 13

Tioga County Fair, $10 gate fee on Tuesday, $15 gate fee for the remainder of the fair. The rodeo will take place Tuesday, and rides open on Wednesday. The demolition derby takes place Wednesday and Friday, and East Coast Pro Wrestling is presented on Thursday. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for a full schedule of events.

AUGUST 9

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 10

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Group Luncheon Meeting with Guest Speaker Tina Pickett, noon, Sayre American Legion Post 0283 (under pavilion), Cayuta Street, Milltown. Members are asked to bring dish to pass, tableware, and a drink.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors are needed, too.

AUGUST 11

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 12

Depot Friday Nights: Greg Neff: Music of the ’60’s and ’70’s and Chicken BBQ, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more. The BBQ is presale tickets only; you can get them from the office, a board member, or at Depot Friday Nights.

Make a Light up Beach Jar, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For 13 years and up, registration required.

AUGUST 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Shuttles and Spindles Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Contact Denise by calling (607) 642-5568 for more information.

Guides / Cooking Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Contact D’Amone at (607) 398-4332 for more information.

Back to School Party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catholic Charities Campus, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Free backpacks and school supplies, free hamburgers and hot dogs, free haircuts for kids, and crafts and fun. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department will be providing Operation Safe Child I.D.’s.

AUGUST 17

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!

AUGUST 18

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 19

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, Ragtime Piano, Patriotic and Modern Classics, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street Newark Valley. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

AUGUST 20

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blacksmith Guild, Bement-Billings Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring your own lunch and a beverage. New members are welcome. Call Doug Dayger at (607) 669-4489 for more information.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open from noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

AUGUST 22

The Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring a dish to pass, own beverage, and table service. Meat is provided. New members are welcome.

AUGUST 24

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!

AUGUST 25

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

AUGUST 26

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, Acoustic Tunes from the 60’s and 70’s, 7 to 9 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, Depot Street, Newark Valley, Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available. Visit nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516 to learn more.

Van Etten Library Book Club, Milkman by Anna Burns, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St. Van Etten.

AUGUST 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 31

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 2095 Rt. 17C, Barton, N.Y.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Get help with GED classes, job training, or other learning goals. No cost. The Tioga Education Lab is open Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Career Center, 1062 Route 38, Owego. Contact Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties at tel.lvbtc@gmail.com or call (607) 778-6406 for more information. Tutors needed, too!