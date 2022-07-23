Mary Costic named a Paul Harris Fellow

The Rotary Clubs of Sayre and Athens, Pa. and Waverly, N.Y. recently met at the Grille at the Station for a joint installation of new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Guests included Craig Devenport, District Governor Elect from District 7410 in Pennsylvania and Rocky Martinez, District Governor Elect from District 7170 in New York.

Each District Governor Elect handled the formal installation of officers for their respective clubs. The new Presidents of each club are Joseph Blood, Athens Rotary; Elizabeth Johnson, Sayre Rotary; and Eric “Chip” Roberts, Waverly Rotary.

During the presentation a surprise honor was given to Athens Rotarian Mary Costic, when she was named a Paul Harris Fellow. This is one of the highest honors given by Rotary.

In a press release from three Rotary Clubs in the district, they wrote, “This honor was richly deserved by Mary who is an example of Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.’”

Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary can visit www.Rotary.org or attend a meeting in person. Sayre and Athens Rotary meet at the Grille at the Station in Sayre, Pa. every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., and Waverly Rotary meets at the Broad Street Banquet Hall in Waverly, N.Y. every Thursday at noon.