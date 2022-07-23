Golf for Guthrie Hospice raises over $30,000

The 20th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held at The Club at Shepard Hills on June 17, raised over $30,000 to support Hospice programs. This year’s winning team was GM Trucking.

Guthrie would like to thank this year’s sponsors for their continued support; sponsors include Williams Toyota of Sayre, Title Sponsor; Golf Cart Sponsor, Sayre Health Care Center; Banquet Sponsor, Keck’s Food Service; Awards Sponsor, Stevens and Lee; and Registration Sponsor, Sayre American Legion Post #283.

Platinum sponsors included The Grille at the Train Station, Edger Enterprises, Inc., C&N, Chesapeake Energy, Gannon Associates Insurance, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Highland Associates, Hudock Capital Group LLC, Kellogg Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Matco Electric Corp., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Visions Federal Credit Union, GM Trucking, VFW 8104 and CWV 0773.

Celebrate next year’s Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament in June 2023. Visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/events/golf-guthrie for more tournament information.