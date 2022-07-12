MED Shed extends reach

Volunteers with the MED Shed in Nichols, N.Y. have reason to be pleased with the evolution of their efforts and continued mission to serve the community.

The MED Shed, or Medical Equipment Distribution Shed, and located behind the Nichols Presbyterian Church on South Main Street, has expanded their reach and has become a go-to for individuals in need of medical equipment.

July 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of the new MED Shed.

Although primarily serving individuals within Tioga County, the MED Shed also serves neighbors in bordering towns to the south in Pennsylvania, west toward Elmira, east to the Binghamton area, and north to Berkshire and beyond.

The concept of the MED Shed originated via the Community Care Network of Nichols, and now part of Tioga Opportunities.

In 2021 the MED Shed gave out 566 pieces of equipment. 2022 has been an active year so far, and where through the end of May, 571 pieces have been distributed, surpassing last year’s total. Volunteers estimate that the 1K mark could be reached by the end of the year.

Not a bad yield for a couple of small-sized sheds in the back yard of a historic church, yet abundantly stocked. Most of the equipment is donated, or purchased via monetary donations. The MED Shed does not ask for a fee, but donations are accepted. They ask that some larger items be returned when use is complete.

Volunteers currently managing the MED Shed are Jim Pierson, Barb Quick, and Charlene Katchuk. Medical equipment and supplies are offered free of charge by appointment, and to anyone in need.

Pierson remarked, “But we still hear from people who say they didn’t even know that we existed.”

The group has shared their mission further by presenting at area events, and also sent letters to several schools in the area, among other efforts.

The group states that they do not limit their mission to a certain demographic. While most equipment is distributed to older individuals, there are times when volunteers hear of youth or others in need of medical equipment.

Jim shared an occasion where a young boy needed a wheelchair. The boy tried it out before taking it home, and in no time adapted to using it.

Anyone, anywhere, is able to receive help from the MED Shed. All they ask is that you are able to pick it up. The MED Shed is accessible for individuals, too, with a paved parking lot and concrete pad leading to the shed entrance.

Often, Home Health Aides, Physical and Occupational Therapists and Social Workers, among others, seek out MED Shed items to assist their clients. Referrals also come in from hospitals and other medical offices.

From walkers, wheelchairs, rollators, bed rails, knee scooters, bedside commodes, all types of canes, crutches, bed pans, toilet risers, adult undergarments, shower chairs and more, the MED Shed offers used, clean equipment in good working condition, and occasionally has on-hand items that are brand new.

Miscellaneous items are also available at different times, such as a blood pressure monitor, a knee exerciser and body cycle, a walker tray, adult bibs, and more.

Jim explained that the group is thankful to the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation, the Tioga United Way, North Minster Presbyterian Church and Elderwood Nursing Facility for their donations and support, along with sponsorship from their home church and many individual donations.

Barb noted, “It’s been a very worthwhile mission,” and added that the group is pleased to be able to connect people with needed medical equipment.

The trio acknowledged that carrying on the MED Shed mission was really meant-to-be since they acquired it in 2019, and shared that they have witnessed, first-hand, the significant impact it has made on the community.

For information, call Jim Pierson at (607) 699-3173, Barb Quick at (607) 699-3736, or Charlene Katchuk at (607) 699-3302.