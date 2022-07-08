Open Door Mission to expand services at former Lockwood Church

“Another Door Opens” is the new name for the former Lockwood Methodist Church, and is another arm of the Tioga County Open Door Mission in Owego. They will be hosting a grand opening event at the church on Sunday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be live music, light refreshments, and an informational session about the services they provide. All are invited to attend and check out the new space and what they have to offer.

In November of 2021, the Open Door Mission announced the revitalization of a church in the Village of Lockwood. Executive Director Mary Sobol stated that the goal of the refurbishment was to bring the building back to its original use as a community hub.

Its Methodist congregation merged with Waverly back in 2018, and since the Open Door Mission took ownership they have run a food pantry there, but had a vision to offer so much more.

To that end they have been working on repairs to include new flooring, new gutters, fresh paint, and much more. The Mission plans to expand its food pantry, and the new community room will offer a meeting place for community meals, family reunions, area groups and more; the sanctuary will continue to be utilized for religious services and weddings.

All are invited to the July 10 grand opening event at the church, located on Church Street in Lockwood, N.Y. For more information, contact the Open Door Mission by calling (607) 687-1121.