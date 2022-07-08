Carantouan Greenway holds fishing derby on DEC’s Free Fishing Day

On Saturday, June 25, Carantouan Greenway held a fishing derby for children age’s five to 11. The derby was held in conjunction with New York State DEC’s Free Fishing Day, allowing anyone to partake of two days of fishing without purchasing a fishing license.

Youngsters reeled in perch, blue gill, bass and sunfish, while getting a firsthand look at turtles interested in the worm bait. Participants were awarded randomly drawn prizes.