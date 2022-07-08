Carantouan Greenway holds fishing derby on DEC’s Free Fishing Day

Brother and sister team, Serenity and Silas, display one of his catches of the day. Provided photo.

On Saturday, June 25, Carantouan Greenway held a fishing derby for children age’s five to 11. The derby was held in conjunction with New York State DEC’s Free Fishing Day, allowing anyone to partake of two days of fishing without purchasing a fishing license. 

Shown is winner Harper receiving a cash prize from Carantouan Greenway’s President, John Palmer. Provided photo.

Youngsters reeled in perch, blue gill, bass and sunfish, while getting a firsthand look at turtles interested in the worm bait. Participants were awarded randomly drawn prizes.

