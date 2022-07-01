Tioga Opportunities, Inc. announces Home Appliance Loan Program

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Home Appliance Loan Program (HAL) offers low interest loans to individuals and families in need of a major appliance including refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, and air conditioners (air conditioners require medical documentation).

Traditional “rent-to-own” entities charge extremely high interest rates, often resulting in the buyer paying four times the cost of the actual appliance over an extended period of time. The HAL program is one way to gain a reliable asset and build good credit while avoiding predatory loans and lenders.

Participants must apply to the program and provide proof of documentation (including income). Eligibility is based on ability to make on-time payments; so even families with poor credit are encouraged to apply. If eligible, TOI will purchase new appliances from a local vendor who will deliver and install the appliance in the participant’s home.

For more information or to receive an application for the HAL Program, contact TOI at (607) 687-4222 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.