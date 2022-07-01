Candor Fourth festivities continue

Fourth of July festivities in Candor began last night with Wheelock Rides opening at 6 p.m. at the Candor Ballfield. Festivities continue this evening with Fireworks at dusk from the ballfield, as well as the continuation of the Wheelock Rides and the Fairway.

On Saturday the Fourth of July celebration begins with Everett Swansbrough’s Annual Open Car Show, sponsored by Finishline Automotive. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907 Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

Following the car show, the kiddie parade will form at 5 p.m. at the EMT Garage on Academy Street. The Carnival rides open on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, July 3, a Horse Pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m.

And don’t miss the parade, which steps off on Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Candor. Hope to see you there!