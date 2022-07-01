Candor Fourth festivities continue

Fourth of July festivities in Candor began last night with Wheelock Rides opening at 6 p.m. at the Candor Ballfield. Festivities continue this evening with Fireworks at dusk from the ballfield, as well as the continuation of the Wheelock Rides and the Fairway.
Pictured are Pat Halstead and Gwen Benner, co-chairs of the Fourth of July Celebrations in Candor, N.Y. Here they are ready to welcome the beginning of the weekend’s activities on Thursday, with the opening of Wheelock Rides. Young Explosives Corporation fireworks were set for Friday, along with other activities throughout the weekend. The parade steps off on Monday at 10 a.m. Visit us online for photos from the festivities, as well as Monday’s parade, chaired by Nancy King. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.
On Saturday the Fourth of July celebration begins with Everett Swansbrough’s Annual Open Car Show, sponsored by Finishline Automotive. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907 Pavilion, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.
Following the car show, the kiddie parade will form at 5 p.m. at the EMT Garage on Academy Street. The Carnival rides open on Saturday at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, guests arriving were getting ready to enjoy some fair food during Candor’s Fourth of July Celebrations, which conclude on Monday. Photo credit: Carol Henry.
On Sunday, July 3, a Horse Pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m.
And don’t miss the parade, which steps off on Monday at 10 a.m. in downtown Candor. Hope to see you there!
Wheelock Rides are set up Thursday and ready for young guests attending Candor’s Fourth of July Celebrations, which conclude on Monday. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.
Food trucks arrive on Thursday, and just in time for Candor’s Fourth of July Celebrations, which conclude on Monday with the annual parade, followed by the auxiliary BBQ. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.
