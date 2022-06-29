Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 13, 2022 through June 19, 2022 there were 112 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Rebecca S Sickler, age 43 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) for a incident on June 14, 2022 on East Temple Street. Sickler was released after being issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A juvenile, age 15 of Endicott, N.Y. was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Second Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a Tripped Fire Alarm at Owego Free Academy. The juvenile was released on Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Rebecca S Sickler, age 43 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an incident on May 25, 2022 on East Temple Street. Sickler was released after being issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A juvenile, age 13 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Incident on Paige Street. The Juvenile was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Mark E Yost Sr., age 33 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Warrant issued by Tioga County Family Court for Failure to Pay Child Support. Yost was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Timothy J Ryder, age 29 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Ryder was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Anthony J Kuzda, age 26 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Violation) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following a Incident on Central Avenue. Kuzda was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Chad A Wiggins, age 31 of Tioga, N.Y. was arrested for a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Wiggins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.