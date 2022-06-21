Auditions planned for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Inc. will be hosting auditions for “The Rocky Horror Show” on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7, from 5-9 p.m. at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego. Auditions must be scheduled in advance.

To schedule your audition, or to request general information, contact Director Ryan Canavan by email to ryancanavan3@gmail.com.

Those auditioning must prepare 32 measures of a song in a similar style to the show and a comedic monologue lasting at least one minute. Those auditioning for the Narrator are only required to prepare a monologue. Resumes are encouraged, but not required.

Note that many characters will be required to perform in revealing costumes, and partake in explicit material. Due to the content of this production, those auditioning are required to be at least 18 years of age. All genders, gender expressions, ethnicities, races, etc. are welcome and encouraged to audition.

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players reserves the right to require masks during auditions and rehearsals based on area conditions.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, and will be based on the availability of the cast. “The Rocky Horror Show” will open Sept. 30, followed by performances on Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16. Any conflicts after Sept. 24 through show dates are non-negotiable, with the exception of the weeks in between performances.

For more information about the roles available, visit https://tiahwaga.com or call the theater at (607) 687-2130; you can also email to info@tiahwaga.com.