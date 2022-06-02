Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 9, 2022 through May 22, 2022 there were 82 calls for service, four traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A male, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A female, age 10 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

John J Bair, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Disobeying Court Mandate (Misdemeanor) by Violating an Order of Protection, and following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on Spencer Avenue. Bair was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Steven R Sergeant, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Suspicious Activity on Central Avenue. Sergeant was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Johnathan M Armstrong, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following investigation of a Disturbance on Temple Street. Armstrong was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.