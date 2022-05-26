Depot Friday Nights return to Newark Valley

The Depot Friday Night series returns to the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley on June 3 to begin the 17th season of free entertainment, sponsored by the Newark Valley Historical Society.

Up first on June 3 will be The Tarps; a seven-person oldies / classic rock and roll cover band hailing from the Ithaca area. Danny Scott is the leader, as well as guitarist and vocalist. Other members of The Tarps include Kris Scott, vocals and percussion; Steve Ungberg, Keyboard and vocals; Tony Lister, sax and flute; Mike Mangini, drums and vocals; and Dexter Kozen, bass and vocals.

The Tarps will perform music from the 50s through the 80s including songs from Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Elvis, Bill Haley, and others.

On June 10 naturalist, author, and photographer Rick Marsi will be at the Depot presenting a talk with slides entitled “For the Love of Forests”. From silent snow falling to early spring wildflowers to fall colors painting their leaves, local forests offer Rick intimate encounters with variety of birds, mammals, flowers, and butterflies. This program invites viewers to follow along as Rick explores this rich diversity on his favorite forest trails.

On June 17, the Depot welcomes back Bruce Detrick and his Little Big Band for an evening of easy listening to the Swing Era of music. Detrick’s band will take guests back to a time when the most popular music came from the bands of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, the Dorsey brothers, and other great bands.

The Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street and the doors open at 6 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Call the Newark Valley Historical Society for more information at (607) 642-9516.

Bring a lawn chair, a couple of friends and spend Friday evenings at the Depot for great food, and wonderful entertainment. This project is made possible, in part with public funds from the NYS Council of the Art’s Decentralization Program, administered by The Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.