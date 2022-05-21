Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held at OA Career Center

The Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) and the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of the OA Career Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony held on May 12 at Owego Free Academy (OFA).

The OA Career Center located adjacent to the OFA lobby entrance will serve as a tool for students to make future plans, as they explore jobs and career opportunities. The Career Center is housed in the space previously occupied by the high school library, which was moved to a combined space for students to use at the adjoining middle school.

Attending the event were school officials, teachers and Board Members, and representatives from the Tioga Chamber, TEAM Tioga, and County and State governments, along with several local businesses and others.

Corey Green, OA Schools Superintendent, explained that the Career Center will provide information on colleges, scholarships, financial aid, and emerging occupations, along with the military.

At the Center, students will be able to participate in resume writing and interviewing, schedule meetings with key recruiting partners, as well as apply for internships and job shadowing experiences.

Green remarked, “Our district has been focused on working collaboratively with the community on workforce development for several years, and believes this is another key component to advancing that work,” adding, “We are extremely excited to be able to offer the Career Center to our students and our local industry partners.”

Green extended thanks to the Board of Education, the Tioga Chamber, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey, and Debbie Howard from Assemblyman Christopher Friend’s office, as well as Bob Farrell, assistant superintendent, Tom Westcott, OA Career counselor and Career Center coordinator, and Michael Daly, the Work-Based Learning coordinator, among others.

Green continued, “There have been a lot of hands involved with this process. We are excited to be able to offer this to our students,” and further commented that students will be welcomed back to utilize the Career Center after graduation, too.

Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, stated, “The Chamber’s partnership with the Owego-Apalachin School District is an excellent example of the relationship between business and education.”

Henriques introduced Layla Etienne, an OFA student who is interning at the Chamber, and said, “Layla is included in all aspects of the Chamber and we value her fresh perspective and ideas. Layla will be a leader in whatever career she chooses, and that is what this program is about.”

As a student intern, Layla, a junior at Owego Free Academy stated, “I have enjoyed meeting a lot of people and have enjoyed the experience.”

Layla explained that she started her internship in February and will continue the role into her senior year, with hopes of developing a student-based Junior Chamber program.

Three other student workers currently within the Career Center program have been participating with the I.T. department on site.

Westcott remarked, “We are looking forward to working with our students in new and innovative ways and giving them opportunities not only within our own resources but as we bring businesses in, it will show our students what our wonderful community has to offer them,” and, Westcott added later, a hopeful win-win in assisting in the retention of young people to stay in the area.

Westcott added, too, that over 60 local businesses attended a Key Recruiting Partner (KRP) Program presentation at OFA last month. Among many objectives, the KRP’s will help the OA Career Center connect students and employers.

At the KRP Program, business representatives shared ideas with each other and OA Schools, and learned how a partnership with the Career Center would be mutually beneficial. Business partners also shared immediate and long-term needs, and in turn, learned how the Career Center’s focus of internships, job shadowing, mentorships and training would help bridge gaps.

To follow updates, find OA Schools at oacsd.org.